The Land That Remains
Originally commissioned by UNESCO to document landscapes in occupied Palestine, these photographs were exhibited at UNESCO, Paris 2010,
curated by Anne Sanciaud-Azanza, followed by traveling exhibitions at the Goethe Institute – Deutsch Französisches Kulturzentrum, Ramallah 2011,
Consulat Général de France à Jerusalem 2011, Institut Français de Naplouse, Nablus 2012, DM Contemporary, New York 2017.
Fondazione Studio Marangoni, Firenze 2016, Palestinian Delegation, Roma 2016, Center for Palestine Studies, Columbia University, New York 2016,
Alwan for the Arts Foundation, New York 2016, Fondazione Benetton Studi Ricerche, Treviso 2016, Paris Photo 2016, Festival des Langues, Tours 2016,
Perry & Carlson Gallery, Mount Vernon, 2016, Consiglio Regionale della Toscana, Firenze 2016, Fondazione Grosseto Cultura, Grosseto 2016, Galleria il Cembalo, Roma 2016, Cornell University, Ithaca 2017, DM Contemporary, New York 2017, Florence School of Fine Arts, Firenze 2018.